Sam Choy’s In the Kitchen: Pan Seared Salmon

In Sunday’s episode of In the Kitchen, Chef Sam Choy and John Veneri headed out to Kona to cook in the home of pro surfer Shane Dorian and family. Sam showed Shane how to prepare the wild game he caught, and Shane’s son showed Sam how to skateboard.

In this visit to Living808, Sam shows us to pan sear Venison to perfection.

PAN-SEARED VENISON with Traditional Chimichurri

1 pound venison loin

1 ½ teaspoon olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

In a large skillet, heat olive oil over medium high heat. Season venison with salt and pepper. Cook filets about 5-7 minutes per side.

Chimichurri :

¼ cup parsley, coarsely chopped

1 tablespoon cilantro, coarsely chopped

3 tablespoons red wine vinegar

4 cloves garlic, minced

2 tablespoons oregano leaves

2 teaspoons crushed red pepper

Salt and pepper to taste

½ cup olive oil

In a small bowl, combine the parsley, cilantro, vinegar, garlic, oregano and crushed red pepper. Season with salt and pepper. Pour olive oil over the mixture and mix well.