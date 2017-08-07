Sam Choy’s in the Kitchen: Shane Dorian and ohana



Sam and John are in Kona to visit the home of pro surfer Shane Dorian and family. Sam shows Shane how to prepare the wild game he caught, and Shane’s son shows Sam how to skateboard.

Box Choy items: Heinz Ketchup, Kraft Buttermilk Ranch Dressing and Kraft Zesty Italian Dressing.

PAN-SEARED VENISON with Traditional Chimichurri

1 pound venison loin

1 ½ teaspoon olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

In a large skillet, heat olive oil over medium high heat. Season venison with salt and pepper. Cook filets about 5-7 minutes per side.

Chimichurri:

¼ cup parsley, coarsely chopped

1 tablespoon cilantro, coarsely chopped

3 tablespoons red wine vinegar

4 cloves garlic, minced

2 tablespoons oregano leaves

2 teaspoons crushed red pepper

Salt and pepper to taste

½ cup olive oil

In a small bowl, combine the parsley, cilantro, vinegar, garlic, oregano and crushed red pepper. Season with salt and pepper. Pour olive oil over the mixture and mix well.

Salad with Turkey Bacon

6 strips turkey bacon, sliced

1 ½ head romaine lettuce, chopped

¼ onion, sliced

1 medium tomato, sliced

Wash lettuce thoroughly and pat dry. Chop the lettuce and place in a large bowl. Top with onions and tomato slices. Cook bacon in a saute pan until slightly crispy. Remove from heat and pat with a paper towel to remove excess oil. Sprinkle on top of salad mix and serve.

Dip for Game:

Combine equal parts Heinz Ketchup, Kraft Buttermilk Ranch Dressing and Kraft Zesty Italian Dressing and mix very well.