Typhoon Noru weakens but could still threatens Japan

Typhoon Noru continues to make landfall this morning…but is weakening as it slowly moves north toward the central part of the country.

At least two people have been killed in the southwest.

Authorities have notified more than 180,000 homes to evacuate.

They’re concerned about potential flooding and landslides.

At last check the storm was located near Osaka, with maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour and gusts up to 90.

Train services in the area have been suspended or delayed and more than 300 flights were cancelled in and from airports in western Japan.

The typhoon is expected to move toward northern Japan tomorrow.