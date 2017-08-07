What’s causing that ring around the sun?

Several viewers reached out to us after seeing a strange phenomenon in the sky.

Cheryl Barrientos sent us video she took from Ewa Beach that showed a dark ring around the sun.

According to an expert from the Institute for Astronomy, the halo is caused by sunlight passing through ice crystals high up in the atmosphere, similar to how rainbows appear in the presence of raindrops.

The inside of the halo appears darker than the sky around it due to the optical properties of the crystals. Light is only reflected outward, and not back into the halo.

Remember, these images were captured by cameras. Experts advise that you don’t look directly at the sun.