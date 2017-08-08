2 charged on Maui after gas station cashier allegedly robbed at gunpoint

Two people have been charged following a robbery at a gas station in Pukalani.

The Maui Police Department says it happened on June 7, at around 9 p.m., at the Chevron gas station at 3425 Old Haleakala Highway.

According to the cashier, a woman came into the store, pointed a handgun, and demanded money. She left with cash and got into a waiting vehicle parked outside with a man at the wheel.

On June 20, Desmond Puu, 36, of Makawao was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery. His bail was set at $250,000.

On Aug. 4, Cianna Cruz Wallace, 26, of Paia was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery. Her bail was set at $250,000.