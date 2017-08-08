City says Topgolf interested in possible partnership at Ala Wai Golf Course

Some big changes could be coming to Oahu’s busiest golf course.

We’ve learned the city is seeking out interest from developers to find ways to make more money at the Ala Wai Golf Course.

A company that’s expressed interest is Topgolf which has dozens of locations across the country.

The city told KHON2 the idea of a partnership is just that – only an idea for now.

Although the Ala Wai driving range is busy, we’re told it doesn’t bring in a lot of money for the municipal golf course so city leaders are exploring ways to change that.

The Ala Wai driving range currently generates a little less than $500,000 a year.

The city is looking for someone to re-vamp the space into something more profitable.

“We are looking for a way so that we can increase revenue and reduce, if not totally replace, the general fund subsidy,” Director of Enterprise Services Guy Kaulukukui said.