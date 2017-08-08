Experts to discuss future plans of Waikiki monk seal pup

State and federal experts on Tuesday will discuss plans for the monk seal pup born at Kaimana Beach.

Kaimana is also the nickname people have given the pup.

She was born on the beach five weeks ago and has been getting into a little mischief, getting stuck in the Natatorium, then going back to play a couple of times.

She and her mom were spotted swimming in the Natatorium again on Monday.

We’re told a team of experts has been discussing what’s the best method to protect the baby and the public, once Kaimana weans from her mother.

The press conference will be held at 11 a.m.

