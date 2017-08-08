Have you ever wanted to make your own ice cream but didn’t know where to start? It’s not as overwhelming as you might think — and now is your chance!

This morning on Wake Up 2day, Lee Wang, owner at Lucy’s Lab Creamery and Todd Apo, Vice President of Community Development at Ward Village joined in studio to talk about New Wave Friday and how you can learn how to make homemade ice cream.

Apo says New Wave Friday is a fun, family-friendly event at South Shore Market in Ward Village. He calls it a monthly community pau hana, where everyone is welcome to come eat, drink and relax on a Friday night.

In addition to the fun events and activities like an ice cream making class with Wang, New Wave Friday offers live music, pop-up food trucks, cocktails from real a gastropub, and as a special this month, a fun earth-friendly keiki art activity from Art Explorium.

New Wave Friday is this Friday, August 11. It is a chance to celebrate the end of summer. The fun starts at 5:00 P.M. at South Shore Market at 1170 Auahi Street.

For more information go to: http://www.wardvillage.com/events/new-wave-friday