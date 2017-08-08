Maui parents frustrated as bus route changes disrupt back-to-school schedules

Tuesday was the first day of school for some students on Maui, where school bus service has been cut or consolidated due to a shortage of drivers.

For sixth graders at Iao School in Wailuku, some parents came as early as one hour or more before school started. There’s no school bus service with the exception of special education.

Parents are forced to alter their plans, by either driving their children to school, or having them take the county bus.

When describing the shortage to KHON2, many used words like “inconvenient” and “frustrating.”

Kaui Kukona Pacheco Brehm first dropped off two daughters at Waihee Elementary, then drove her sixth-grade daughter to Iao School.

“She really wanted to try the bus,” said Brehm.

“It’s easier when parents don’t have to drop off their kids if there’s traffic,” explained Brehm’s daughter, Angelique.

“Where we live, there’s only one way in and one way out. To avoid the traffic, that’s why we came early,” explained Iao School mother Nani Rust. “The kids come first, but you know for us working parents, we could lose our job because of (driving our kids to school every day). Not everybody is lenient with work. They can do it for while, but not for the whole year.”

One single dad told us he works nearly every day and often covers the night shift. With his son starting the sixth grade, “it’s going to be hard, and they tell us, we do the public bus right now. We don’t know where the road go.”

When asked if he’d let his son take the county bus, he said, “Oh, if he got to have to, he got to have to, because we got to work.”

Maui Mayor Alan Arakawa says he’s working with the Department of Education to fix the issue.

“You expect when someone’s contract for performance, they can actually do the job. In this case, the effect on all these kids, it just shouldn’t happen,” he said. “We’ll try and do the best we can, but we have to take a hands-off approach because of possible legal ramifications.”

The DOE says for now, while the fix to the school bus shortage is unknown, it’s being lenient with Maui students.

“We have an agreement with all schools that during this interim period, either they won’t be marked tardy or there will be no consequence for being tardy,” said Bruce Anderson, superintendent for the Baldwin, Kekaulike and Maui complex. “I think the one takeaway is that seeing parents and school staff were patient. People all realize they’re in this together. There will be glitches, however, together we can work through those glitches.”

Louis Gomes, president of Ground Transport, the new Maui school bus contractor, issued the following statement Tuesday:

“It’s the start of school year. You’re bound to have a few glitches in schedule and times, but we are going according to the schedule that DOE provided us. We apologize for the inconvenience for the delays, but we are working very diligently in trying to bring on more drivers. Our team has been working very, very hard. We have been working with the Student Transportation Office for any time schedule changes to smooth things out.”