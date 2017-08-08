NTSB: Plane made climbing, descending turns before disappearing from radar

We’re learning more about the small plane that crashed in the mountains above Kunia nearly two weeks ago, killing four people.

The National Transportation Safety Board released Tuesday details from its preliminary investigation.

On July 28, the report says the single-engine Beech 19A with the tail number N6142N left Daniel K. Inouye International Airport for a sunset flight at around 6:37 p.m.

The NTSB says about 10 minutes into the flight, recorded radar data shows the plane made some climbing and descending turns. Five minutes later, it climbed to an altitude of 2,000 feet and disappeared from radar.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued an alert notice the next day, when family members reported that the flight was overdue. The U.S. Coast Guard later located the wreckage on steep, mountainous terrain.

It has remained on the mountainside since then, because the NTSB says, the aircraft is not insured.

“So far we have been able to recover aircraft maintenance records, pilot log books, air traffic communications from HNL, radar data, tracking the aircraft from the airport to the accident site,” said investigator Debra Eckrote. “There is still the unknown possibility in the event if there was mechanical failure with the aircraft, we won’t know that. So this could be undetermined if the wreckage does not come off the hill.”

The land that the wreckage is on belongs to the state Department of Land and Natural Resources.

Officials say they need more information before they can move forward with removing the wreckage.

