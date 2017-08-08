Rainbow Wahine volleyball picked first in BWC preseason coaches poll

The University of Hawai’i women’s volleyball team was selected to capture its third straight Big West Conference championship in the women’s volleyball preseason poll as voted on by the BWC’s nine women’s volleyball head coaches.

The Rainbow Wahine, who have gone a combined 31-1 en route to its last two regular-season titles, received six first-place votes and 78 points. Cal Poly received two first-place votes (71 points), while Long Beach State received the other first-place vote and 65 points to be slotted third.

This year marks a new era as former UH All-American setter and assistant coach Robyn Ah-Mow Santos takes over the program following the retirement of legendary coach Dave Shoji. UH went 23-6 overall and 15-1 in the Big West in 2016. The Rainbow Wahine advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament and finished 17th in the American Volleyball Coaches Association’s (AVCA) Poll.

UH will no longer have the services of two-time Big West Player of the Year Nikki Taylor who finished her career as one of the most prolific players in school history. The Rainbow Wahine, however, do have the luxury of returning three players who made the 2017 All-Big West first team—sophomore setter Norene Iosia (Torrance, Calif.), senior libero Savanah Kahakai (Honolulu, O’ahu), and senior middle hitter Emily Maglio (Coquitlam, Canada). That core will lead the way for a Rainbow Wahine squad that seeks its fifth title in the six years since rejoining the Big West.

Hawai’i begins fall camp today and opens its season with the Texaco Rainbow Wahine Invitational on August 25 against Marquette at 7:00 p.m.

2017 Big West Women’s Volleyball Preseason Coaches Poll

1. Hawai’i (6) – 81

2. Cal Poly (2) – 71

3. Long Beach State (1) – 65

4. UC Santa Barbara – 49

5. UC Irvine – 41

6. UC Davis – 39

7. CSUN – 33

8. UC Riverside – 19

9. Cal State Fullerton – 10