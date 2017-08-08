Rainbow Warrior jumbo athlete Hendrie acclimating to new sport

In August of 2016 University of Hawaii defensive end Max Hendrie was getting the heart breaking news that he would be ineligible for the season due to a delay in NCAA paperwork processing. Hendrie wasn’t able to take the field with the Rainbow Warriors when UH opened their season in his native Australia against Cal.

A year later, the 6’4″ 245 lb. former rugby player has the green light for the green and white.

“Long road” Hendrie admitted.

“It’s definitely been a build up, so for me it’s just a lot of excitement building into it. I’m super excited to be out here. I spent that time trying to learn the game as much as I can, but now I get to be actually out on the field.”

After sitting out the fall he got his first taste of American Football this spring. For Hendrie, getting used to a new sport has been a much steeper learning curve than his adaptation to island life.

“I really enjoyed the food, all of it. Cultural aspect, honestly I don’t think it’s been difficult, it’s such an easy place to live.”

As one of the team’s most impressive athletes, Hendrie’s physical stature ensures that he will be one of the first off of the bus. Despite his prototypical frame, Hendrie has been impressed with the size and fast-twitch abilities of his teammates.

“When I got here I realized how big some of these guys are and also how explosive some of these guys are so I think I actually found myself a bit further down. I kind of came over here and got a shock seeing the kinds of people that I was going to compete with.”

Hendrie and the Rainbow Warriors open their season August 26th at UMass at 12:00 pm HST.