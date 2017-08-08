Rolovich wants scholarship hypnosis to be recognized by Guinness World Records

University of Hawaii linebacker Max Broman was worried that his responsibilities at working in event planning wouldn’t allow him to make what would turn out to be one of the biggest events of his life.

Now, for the first time in his career with the Rainbow Warriors, the redshirt senior’s work on the field is going to pay the bills.

“I came here because I wanted to be here I wanted to play for Hawaii.” Broman said after he was given a full scholarship by head coach Nick Rolovich while the team was treated to a guest hypnotism Saturday night.

“I’m not from here but I feel like I perpetuate what it means to be a part of this program and I put in the work and it just means a lot to see that.”

“This is a kid who’s sacrificed a lot for four or five years.” Rolovich said. “I’ll tell you a funny story: he works on the side so he wanted to work Saturday, and he texted me. He said ‘coach I’m just gonna miss film and some speaker you got, I need the work to pay tuition.’ I wrote back ‘You can leave this team right now if you want Max training camp is not optional’.

Broman was alarmed by Rolovich’s response.

“It was funny because when I sent him a text I tried to be super official and have good grammar.” Broman said.

“He sent it back with the same exact grammar that I used. I was kind of like ‘oh man’ it’s so Rolovich.”

Broman was one of the ‘Bows that were put under a spell, which was a relief for ‘Rolo’, who was trying his hand at event planning.

“We took volunteers, and thank god he volunteered because I was going to have to do something to get him to go up there!” Rolovich laughed. “I’m glad he showed up because that was his scholarship opportunity and we had that one ready for awhile. That one’s been brewing good.”

“I felt like an idiot. I was kind of down.” Broman added. “And then when it happened I was just shaking my head like ‘oh wow’. And my family knew too and I didn’t so when I was telling them what happened they were just like ‘just keep your head up it will be ok.’ It all worked out pretty great.”

Asked if he remembered his shining moment, Broman’s memory still looked to be in a haze.

“It was interesting. I wasn’t sure if I was hypnotized to be honest. It was pretty surreal. I wouldn’t say I was completely out of it I was just in a relaxed state so it was interesting is the only thing I can describe it as.”

After using a Koala in Australia to grant running back Ryan Tuiasoa a scholarship a year ago, Rolovich says he has more trick plays for his ‘Bows.

“No one has ever gotten a scholarship when they’ve been hypnotized. So I want Guinness to recognize this world record if they can. Had that one brewing for about four months. It’s hard to keep secrets around here now a days, but we got a couple more coming up so the boys will be surprised here pretty quickly.”

“Only Rolovich.” Broman said. “That’s why we love him.”