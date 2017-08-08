Target to hire hundreds of workers for new Ala Moana store

By Published:

Target is getting ready to open its newest Hawaii store in Ala Moana Center.

The store celebrates its grand opening on Oct. 22.

Before that happens, the company needs to hire approximately 450 employees.

A series of job fairs will be held from Aug. 11 to 14, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., on the second floor of Ala Moana Hotel, 410 Atkinson Road.

Interested candidates are encouraged to visit Target.com/careers to apply in advance, but you can also apply in person on the day of a job fair.

Store leaders will conduct pre-scheduled interviews with applicants and discuss Target’s dynamic, team-oriented culture.

This will be Target’s fourth Honolulu store, and its seventh in Hawaii.

