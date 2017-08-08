Testing scheduled for new emergency siren in West Oahu

Do not be alarmed if you hear an emergency siren blaring in West Oahu this week.

The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency and the city Department of Emergency Management will be testing a new siren at the Hoopili development in the East Kapolei, Ewa Beach area.

The siren will sound Thursday, Aug. 10, between 9 and 11 a.m. near Kualakai Parkway.

The new siren is part of of an effort to improve statewide outdoor warning coverage. New developers are required to establish outdoor warning siren coverage for public safety with no present coverage, as required by the Land Use Commission.

Residents nearby may hear the siren sound six to eight times for 30-second to one-minute intervals during the identified time frame.

Testing will include short blasts known as “burps.” During the tests, emergency management officials and technicians will check that installation work on this siren has been completed properly.

Questions regarding this test should be directed to the City and County of Honolulu Department of Emergency Management at (808) 723-8960.