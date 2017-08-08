Voyaging academy needs help recovering custom trailer stolen in Kaneohe

A Kaneohe school is missing a vital piece of equipment, and it’s issuing a plea for your help to find it.

For more than 14 years, Kanehunamoku Voyaging Academy has been teaching kids traditional wayfinding techniques.

But on Thursday, Aug. 3, school officials say the flatbed trailer used to transport their double-hull canoe was stolen from a lot in Kaneohe Bay while staff members were off-island.

The 30-foot-long, 8-foot-wide trailer was made specifically for the canoe, and they just want it back, no questions asked.

“We just want the trailer back, because it’s a custom trailer. It’s made for our canoe and you know, no questions asked. We want it back so we can continue to operate our educational programs for the kids,” said executive Bonnie Kahapea-Tanner.

Kahapea-Tanner says she’s heard from folks who may have seen the trailer around the island.

It is bright yellow and has a sticker that reads “Kanehunamoku.”

If you have any information on the trailer or think you may have seen it, call Honolulu police.