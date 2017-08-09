Custom trailer stolen from voyaging academy recovered in Waimanalo

Related Coverage Voyaging academy needs help recovering custom trailer stolen in Kaneohe

A Windward Oahu school has recovered a key piece of equipment after it was stolen from a lot in Kaneohe Bay.

Kanehunamoku Voyaging Academy asked the public for help after a custom, bright yellow flatbed trailer used to transport its double-hull canoe was stolen last Thursday.

We first told you about the theft Tuesday night. The 30-foot-long, 8-foot-wide trailer was made specifically for the canoe, which is used to teach students traditional wayfinding techniques.

On Wednesday morning, school officials tell KHON2 they received a call from police that the trailer was found on Kumuhau Street in Waimanalo.

They say it appeared to be in the process of being painted black, and at least one of the boards in the deck of the trailer had been removed.

Repairs will need to be made before the trailer can be put back in use.

School officials say they’re grateful and happy to have it back.