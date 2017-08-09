Four people spotted on roof of elementary school prior to suspicious fire

CrimeStoppers and Honolulu police are trying to identify four people spotted at an elementary school just before a suspicious fire broke out.

They were seen at around 6 p.m. Thursday, July 6, on the roof of Princess Victoria Kaiulani Elementary School’s cafeteria.

A bystander was watching and filmed them, and “just after being filmed and the males leaving the area, a fire was observed on the roof area,” said Sgt. Kim Buffett of CrimeStoppers.

Buffett says the bystander later called police and submitted the video.

“We’re asking for information from anyone in the public that may have seen the males or recognize them from this video,” Buffett said.

One is described to be a teen with a slim build, tan complexion, wearing a black T-shirt and dark shorts. A second appeared to be under 15 years of age, with a slim build, tan complexion, and black hair. He was wearing a red T-shirt and dark shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or submit a tip online here.