Four people spotted on roof of elementary school prior to suspicious fire

By Published: Updated:

CrimeStoppers and Honolulu police are trying to identify four people spotted at an elementary school just before a suspicious fire broke out.

They were seen at around 6 p.m. Thursday, July 6, on the roof of Princess Victoria Kaiulani Elementary School’s cafeteria.

A bystander was watching and filmed them, and “just after being filmed and the males leaving the area, a fire was observed on the roof area,” said Sgt. Kim Buffett of CrimeStoppers.

Buffett says the bystander later called police and submitted the video.

“We’re asking for information from anyone in the public that may have seen the males or recognize them from this video,” Buffett said.

One is described to be a teen with a slim build, tan complexion, wearing a black T-shirt and dark shorts. A second appeared to be under 15 years of age, with a slim build, tan complexion, and black hair. He was wearing a red T-shirt and dark shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or submit a tip online here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s