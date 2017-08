Not as many people are going to college.

It’s a trend happening across the country, as well as here at the University of Hawaii.

The latest numbers show UH Fall enrollment trending downwards for the past four years.

At the Manoa campus nearly 19,000 students enrolled for the 2015 fall semester.

That number was down to about 18,000 last fall.

So what’s behind the decline? How is UH encouraging people to get a higher education?