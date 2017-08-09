High-rise fire sprinkler bill faces first reading at Honolulu City Council

The Honolulu City Council is set to hear a bill on Wednesday that would require some residential buildings be retro-fitted with sprinklers.

This comes in the wake of that fire at the Marco Polo high rise that killed three people. It also caused more than a $100 million in damage, one of the worst fires in Hawaii history.

If passed, the measure would require buildings 75 feet or taller to have sprinklers installed within five years.

It’s a bill drawn up by Mayor Kirk Caldwell, and it has received support from the Honolulu Fire Department.

HFD has supported such measures in the past.

It could be costly though, retro-fitting a large condominium could run into the millions.

There has been talk of offering incentives and breaks for condo association which take on such an expensive project.

But we’ve also heard from the other side who says that cost would be put onto the owners in the form of a one time assessment that could be tens of thousands of dollars, which most people could not afford.

Wednesday’s hearing starts at 10 a.m., and will decide if the bill makes it to a second reading.