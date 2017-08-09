Parking lots to close at Kailua Beach Park for cleaning, maintenance

Published:

The parking lots at Kailua Beach Park will be closed next week for cleaning and maintenance.

On Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 14 and 15, the parking lots on the south side of the Kaelepulu Stream, near the boat ramp and the canoe hale, will be closed as crews sweep the lots, landscape, and re-stripe the parking stalls.

Then on Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 16 and 17, the same will happen at the parking lot on the north side of the stream, by the newly renovated bathhouse.

The lots will be reopened as the work is completed.

