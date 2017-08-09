Rainbow Wahine Volleyball selected 20th in AVCA Preseason Coaches Poll

Hawaii Athletics Published:
Hawaii's Middle Hitter Emily Maglio (19) goes up for a block during the NCAA Women's Volleyball Match between the Pacific Tigers and the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine on Friday, Sept. 2nd, 2016 at the Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, HI. (Photo by Andrew Lee / HMSWIRE)

The University of Hawai’i women’s volleyball team was tabbed No. 20 in the AVCA Division I Preseason Coaches Top 25 poll.

The Rainbow Wahine concluded 2016 with a 23-6 record and No. 17 final ranking in Dave Shoji’s 42nd and final season. Texas is the preseason No. 1 edging out defending national champion Stanford, who received more first place votes than the Longhorns (35-25).

UH has been ranked in the every preseason coaches poll since 1982. This year’s ranking marks the lowest since 1993 (#22) and only the second time the team has been selected No. 20 or lower in program history.

The poll comes one day after the Rainbow Wahine opened fall camp and were picked as the preseason favorites in the Big West Conference. UH received six of nine first place votes and were followed by Cal Poly (2) and Long Beach State (1).

To view the complete AVCA Coaches Poll Top 25

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s