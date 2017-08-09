Rainbow Wahine Volleyball selected 20th in AVCA Preseason Coaches Poll

The University of Hawai’i women’s volleyball team was tabbed No. 20 in the AVCA Division I Preseason Coaches Top 25 poll.

The Rainbow Wahine concluded 2016 with a 23-6 record and No. 17 final ranking in Dave Shoji’s 42nd and final season. Texas is the preseason No. 1 edging out defending national champion Stanford, who received more first place votes than the Longhorns (35-25).

UH has been ranked in the every preseason coaches poll since 1982. This year’s ranking marks the lowest since 1993 (#22) and only the second time the team has been selected No. 20 or lower in program history.

The poll comes one day after the Rainbow Wahine opened fall camp and were picked as the preseason favorites in the Big West Conference. UH received six of nine first place votes and were followed by Cal Poly (2) and Long Beach State (1).

