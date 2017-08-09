Singer Jason Mraz to take part in Hawaii Songwriting Festival

Music professionals from around the country will gather at Hapuna Beach Prince Hotel on Hawaii island this September for the Hawaii Songwriting Festival.

The festival, which takes place Sept. 7-9, is a conference for songwriters of all levels, and culminates in a concert that includes special guest Jason Mraz, which is open to the public.

It allows Hawaii’s music community to work one-on-one with songwriters who have written hits for music icons including Whitney Houston, Kanye West, Katy Perry, Kenny Loggins, Tina Turner, Rod Stewart, Black Eyed Peas, The Judds, Diana Ross, Rascal Flatts, and more.

Festival registration includes:

Three intensive days and evenings with direct access to professional songwriters, music supervisors for film, TV, and advertising, music publishers, music producers, entertainment attorneys, and more.

Small workshops, panel discussions, open mic performances, and speed mentoring sessions will provide attendees with information, feedback, and networking opportunities to help songwriters improve their craft and succeed in the business of writing songs.

A songwriting competition: three winners will receive prizes and the opportunity to perform their winning song in the Hit Makers concert.

The festival culminates with “The Hit Makers,” a concert open to the public at Hapuna Beach Prince Hotel Ballroom, 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9.

The concert features special guest Jason Mraz along with fellow songwriters, JoLi, Amy Stroup, Mikey Wax, Streetlight Cadence, Maelan Abran, Kimie, and Andre Merritt.

Festival registration is $220. Hapuna Beach Prince Hotel offers a special group rate for festival attendees and concertgoers.

Concert tickets are $25 online in advance, $30 at the door, kids under five are free.

Click here to register for the festival, purchase Hit Makers concert tickets, or book a room with the group rate.