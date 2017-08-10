Biki Bites connects bike share users with month-long dining specials

Biki, Honolulu’s newly launched bike share program, is partnering with local food and beverage establishments for a month-long program called Biki Bites.

During the month of August, Biki users are eligible for exclusive deals at 20 food and beverage businesses located within a block or a short walk of a Biki stop by showing their Biki Pass or same-day receipt.

“We are excited to connect Biki users with some of the best establishments in town. Biki provides a way to discover new and exciting dining places in urban Honolulu, places you might not visit if you had to hassle with parking,” said Lori McCarney, executive director of Bikeshare Hawaii, the nonprofit organization that manages Biki. “Our goal is to create a win-win for both Biki users and partner food and beverage establishments.”

The 20 food and beverage establishments participating in the inaugural Biki Bites program are:

Aloha Coffee Company – 20% off total purchase

Bevy – 15% off lunch, deli and retail items

Blue Tree – buy one cold pressed juice, receive one free remedy shot

Flour & Barley – 15% off total purchase

Grondin – half off an order of empanadas

Herringbone – 10% off total purchase and free order of Ray Ray fries

Honolulu Beerworks – 10% off entire purchase

Honolulu Coffee – free macaron with any drink purchase

Honolulu Museum of Art Café – free Shangri La Peach Iced Tea with purchase of an entree

J.J. Dolans – free slice of pizza with purchase of an alcoholic beverage

Koa Café – 50% off purchase of one stack of pancakes, or Guava Lava Mochi Waffle

Kokua Market – 15% off total purchase

Kono’s – 10% off one menu item and one free add-on (avocado, sour cream or jalapenos)

Moku Kitchen – one free slice of pie with purchase of an entree

Stage Café – free medium iced coffee with any food or beverage purchase

Teapresso Bar – 10% off all drink purchases

Volcano Shakes – 10% off total purchase and a complimentary bottle of water

Waikiki Brewing Company – 50% off one beer

Wang Chung’s Karaoke Bar – buy one food item, get one food item of equal or lesser value for free

Yama’s Fish Market – complimentary piece of haupia dessert or ice cake with purchase of any plate lunch

Biki Bites deals are not valid with other promotions.

For more information about Biki Bites and details of individual offers, including rules and exclusions, click here or view the Biki App.

Biki users can expect additional, non-food-related promotions later this year. A return of Biki Bites is possible as well.