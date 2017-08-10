Changes made as construction continues on new car rental facility at Honolulu airport

The Hawaii Department of Transportation Airports Division is alerting the public of traffic signal modifications impacting rental car returns at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

The modified route is part of the scheduled improvements project to build a new consolidated rental car facility on airport property.

“You already see a facility there today, but the purpose is to build a 4,400-stall parking structure and everything will be a one-stop shop that’s within walking distance of the overseas terminal,” explained Ross Higashi, deputy director, DOT’s Airports Division. “We will also be providing a busing system as well for travelers that utilize the inter-island terminal.”

Advantage, Avis, Budget, Hertz, and National customers returning rental cars to the interim rental car facility will enter the airport property and remain on the arrivals or ground level. They will loop around to Ala Onaona Street, pass the lei stands and continue in the eastbound or Diamondhead direction until they turn south (right) into the interim car rental facility. Note that Ala Onaona Street transitions to Aolele Street.

The previous rental car return entrance at the corner of Paiea Street and Aolele Street will be unusable due to construction-related activities.

Electronic message boards have been placed in strategic areas throughout the airport to help motorists through the modified route. Permanent signs directing motorists to the new rental car return entrance have also been installed.

The traffic signal located at the merge where vehicles exiting the H-1 Freeway westbound direction and eastbound direction meets ground level vehicular traffic from Aolele Street will be activated on Aug. 14. Vehicles are reminded to obey the speed limits, drive safely and be prepared to follow the instructions of the red light traffic signal.

HDOT has coordinated with Advantage, Avis, Budget, Hertz, and National rental car companies to distribute flyers to customers so they are aware of the changes. Rental car returns for Alamo, Dollar, Enterprise, Thrifty and other off site companies are not impacted.

Once completed, the five-story car rental facility will house the major rental car companies in one location and will feature approximately 4,400 parking stalls compared to the current 895 existing parking stalls.

Additional features include a Quick-Turn-Around area with fuel and car wash facilities, ready and return rental car spaces, office space and customer service counters. It will also have a common busing operation utilized by all the car rental companies that will transport passengers between the CONRAC and airport. All customers will be able to take the same shuttle to the new facility instead of waiting for the individual company vehicle, which will reduce traffic around the airport and will be beneficial to the environment.

Construction on the HNL Car Rental Facility project began November 2016 and is 12 percent complete. It is anticipated to be finished in December 2020.

The $330 million project is funded by a customer facility charge, which consists of a daily charge of $4.50 for cars rented on airport property.