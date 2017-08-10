Five schools added to state-funded pre-kindergarten classrooms for 2018

Five new schools will open new public pre-kindergarten classrooms in the 2018-19 school year, the state announced Thursday.

The Executive Office on Early Learning (EOEL) launched Hawaii’s first publicly funded pre-kindergarten program in the 2014-15 school year. The program provides high-quality early learning experiences to students in the year prior to kindergarten eligibility.

As a partnership between the Hawaii Department of Education (HIDOE) and Executive Office on Early Learning, 21 pre-kindergarten classrooms on 19 HIDOE elementary school campuses statewide constitute Hawaii’s first State-funded pre-kindergarten program.

The program received the funding to expand, and will do so in the 2018-2019 school year.

The following schools were selected based on a competitive application process:

Kohala Elementary (Hawaii island)

Kula Elementary (Maui)

Kilohana Elementary (Molokai)

Kailua Elementary (Oahu)

Kalihi Uka Elementary (Oahu)

“Through this program, we have the opportunity to empower young children who otherwise would not have access to high quality early childhood education,” said Lauren Moriguchi, EOEL executive director. “This partnership has the potential to shape lives and change future trajectories.”

Kapalama and Keolu Elementary Schools have been designated as alternates and have been invited to participate in EOEL’s Early Learning Induction Program, which is required for school teams to attend prior to opening a new EOEL Pre-Kindergarten Classroom.

Click here for more information on pre-kindergarten and early learning.