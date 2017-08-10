Hawaii Army National Guard units to deploy starting next year

The Hawaii Army National Guard (HIARNG) has just been notified by the Department of Defense about upcoming unit deployments to the Central and European Command’s areas of operation starting in the spring of 2018.

A total of six units and approximately 1,000 soldiers have received a Notification of Sourcing (NOS) which includes two aviation units from the 103rd Troop Command and elements from the 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (IBCT).

NOS requirements are generated by a Combatant Commander based upon operational needs. For the Army, United States Forces Command will delegate the requirement to an Army Component (Army Active Duty, Army National Guard, U.S. Army Reserves) to identify a unit to fulfill the requirement. Units are selected based upon readiness levels and timing within a readiness model. This notification formalizes the process by which a unit is resourced for training and funding to prepare for deployment.

It is not guaranteed that every unit named on a NOS list will be alerted to mobilize and then deploy.

The units are:

Company B, 1st Battalion, 171st Aviation Regiment (CH-47 Chinook helicopter) All HIARNG detachments of 1st Battalion, 189th General Support Aviation Battalion (HH-60 Blackhawk helicopter, Medical Evacuation) Headquarters, Headquarters Company, 29th IBCT (Brigade Staff) 227th Brigade Engineer Battalion 1st Squadron, 299th Cavalry Regiment 1st Battalion, 487th Field Artillery

The 1-171st Aviation has deployed to Iraq in 2004, Afghanistan in 2010 and 2013. The 1-189th GSAB is a brand new unit and this will be their first deployment. The 29th IBCT has deployed to Iraq in 2004, Kuwait in 2008, and elements to Afghanistan in 2012.

Currently, the HIARNG’s 297th Fire Fighting Team deployed in support of Operation Freedom Sentinel to provide first-responder and firefighting support to the U.S. Army on Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base.

Exact dates, locations, numbers or missions have not been finalized.

The NOS gives the HIARNG sourcing to plan and coordinate future training necessary for deployment. Soldiers from the affected units have been informing family and their civilian employers about the possibility of an upcoming deployment.