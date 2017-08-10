Hawaii’s Kitchen: 12th Avenue Grill

By Published:

Kevin Hanney, Owner and chef, joins us to prepare 12th Avenue Grill’s most popular items, Hokkaido Scallops with Kaffir-Kahuku Corn Puree, Kolea Farms sunchoke chips, house made pancetta & Hau`ula tomato fricassee. The diver scallops are collected in environmentally sustainable fisheries and the boats supply fresh scallops every day for freshness.  12th Avenue Grill prides itself in always working hard to bring the freshest ingredients into their kitchen, despite the challenges of living on an island. They are proud to have won the 2017 Gold Farm to Table Hale Aina award since we make local sourcing our priority.

Website: 12thavegrill.com

 

