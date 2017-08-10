Brazen burglar scales building for overnight raids through open lanais

People living in a high-rise building near Chinatown are on edge after a series of late night break-ins over the last two weeks.

The suspect is believed to be entering units through unlocked lanai doors.

We’re told there hasn’t been any sign of forced entry and the suspect has made it up several stories high.

Management is urging residents to lock their doors no matter what floor they’re on.

“I have a sense of security living up that high. I don’t think anyone would even want to get up there,” resident Winton Young said.

However, it’s that sense of security that an uninvited guest is counting on to get inside.

We’re told the brazen burglar entered units while residents slept in the middle of the night, and the suspect has scaled the building to the 5th floor.

Management stepped up security, and even greased down areas to prevent someone from climbing up.

Management also told KHON2 there are a few exterior surveillance cameras but none have caught the acrobatic suspect in the act.

Some residents we spoke with are calling the suspect Spider-Man.

“I think it’s pretty unreal. I wouldn’t know someone who would want to go through floors and climb up lanais just to get something,” Young said.

“I’m thinking they’re standing on the railings and then hooking themselves to the bottom portion of the floor above and then climbing over that railing and looking for any sliding doors that are open,” resident Linda Ishihara said.

We noticed several lanai doors open while we were at the building.

“I’m on the south side so there’s no breeze coming through. If I close the door, it will be really hot and stuffy and to run that AC will drive up the electric rates,” Ishihara said.

“I’m not really worried, the chances of that happening are pretty slim in my opinion,” Young said.

Last October, a man fell hundreds of feet to his death after scaling a high-rise building on University Avenue.

Security experts said no matter what floor you’re on, you should lock lanai doors and windows. Get to know your neighbors so you can keep an eye on each others apartments.

Residents can also install their own alarm and surveillance systems.

We’re told management is posting notices inside the building and encouraging residents to place a wooden stick in the door track.

They’re also working with police so if you have any information, call HPD.