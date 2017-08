A Hawaiian monk seal is about to start a new chapter in her life. No, not Kaimana.

For the past three months, the young female seal has been undergoing rehab at a facility on the Big Island.

NOAA, the Marine Mammal Center and the Coast Guard teamed up to fly the seal to Honolulu where she will be taken to her new home in the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands.

Officials say this collaboration has helped increase the Hawaiian Monk Seal population.