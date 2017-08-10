Navy News: Traffic ‘Perfect Storm’

A “Perfect Storm” is ready to hit Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam next week, a traffic storm that will affect anyone who drives on, to or near the joint base. This morning on Wake Up 2day, Cmdr. Corey Hurd joined us in studio to talk about what will cause the traffic slowdown and how to weather it. Cmdr. Hurd says a number of events will be happening at the same time:

* HART work on Kamehameha Highway through September

* DBIDS (Defense Biometric Identification System) replaces Rapid Gate cards which expire this Monday, Aug. 14. Contractors and visitors who need access to the base must be registered in DBIDS

* Back to School time, so we need folks to be extra careful, safe and slow – on purpose – near all school zones

Cmdr. Hurd says with all the extra road work around the base and on Kamehameha Highway, they’re getting the word out to people to:

* Go Safe – be extra patient and extra aware

* Go Early – consider leaving for work earlier than usual

* Don’t wait to the last minute or the “perfect storm” will only get worse next week

Cmdr. Hurd also added that on October 13 the Navy will celebrate its birthday at the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center and it’s open to the public.

Also ahead:

* The 76th Pearl Harbor Remembrance commemoration Dec. 7 also at the Visitor Center, in partnership with National Park Service

* The Harlem Globetrotters will put on a show this October for military members and their families

* RIMPAC 2018 next summer, here in the Hawaiian Islands