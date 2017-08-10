New Summer Home Building & Remodeling Show

The BIA’s Summer Home Building & Remodeling Show will be held at the Blaisdell Exposition Hall on August 11th to the 13th. The show is designed for anyone living in Hawaii who may be interested in building, renovating, or making improvements on a home. If you are in the process of buying a home it is also helpful to find the resources that are available for improvements that you may have to address after closing. Craig Washofsky, Past President of the BIA, joins us with a preview of the show.

Website: www.biahawaii.org