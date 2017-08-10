Push continues to revive West Oahu racetrack

The effort continues to try and revive a racetrack on Oahu.

Hawaii Raceway Park closed back in 2006, and Oahu has been left without a racetrack for more than a decade.

Proponents of the track say it not only served Oahu, but the entire state. At two this afternoon those trying to revive the track will meet with State Senator Glenn Wakai, the Chair of the Economic Development Committee.

Fans of the track say it could bring a financial windfall, maybe even attracting national and international events.

Tracy Arakaki is the President of Punish ‘Um Sports and he has brought in a heavy hitter to speak with Senator Wakai. Todd Okuhara is a crew chief at the highest level of drag racing the National Hot Rod Association, the N.H.R.A.

We’ll continue to follow the efforts of the race enthusiasts who are trying to bring back a track to west Oahu.