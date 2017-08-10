Talented waters in Kapolei are strengthening Hurricanes

In 2016 the Kapolei Hurricanes ended a school-record 10 win season with a 54-7 loss to Kahuku in the state open division semifinals. It was a game where the upstart Hurricanes were overmatched on both sides of the ball, an unlikely result this year with a reloaded roster in 2017.
Despite losing Cover2 Tommy Kaulukuki offensive player of the year award winner Taulia Tagovailoa to a transfer, and offensive coordinator June Jones to the Canadian Football League, the gale forced winds are blowing the ‘Cane’s talent to defense.
Kapolei features a dynamic defense despite losing departed senior defensive end Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa to Notre Dame. A state-best 6 players in the Hurricanes’ front seven hold FBS scholarship offers.
“Well I mean I’m cautiously optimistic like all coaches are.” Head coach Darren Hernandez said.
“We got some guys that can play football and our job as coaches is to make sure that they’re playing together.”
Last week Kapolei suffocated Campbell’s offense in their 23-7 win over the Sabers in Ewa Beach.
This week, the Hurricanes will travel to take on Waianae Saturday at 6:30.
