Talented waters in Kapolei are strengthening Hurricanes

Treven Ma'ae

In 2016 the Kapolei Hurricanes ended a school-record 10 win season with a 54-7 loss to Kahuku in the state open division semifinals. It was a game where the upstart Hurricanes were overmatched on both sides of the ball, an unlikely result this year with a reloaded roster in 2017.

Despite losing Cover2 Tommy Kaulukuki offensive player of the year award winner Taulia Tagovailoa to a transfer, and offensive coordinator June Jones to the Canadian Football League, the gale forced winds are blowing the ‘Cane’s talent to defense.

Kapolei features a dynamic defense despite losing departed senior defensive end Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa to Notre Dame. A state-best 6 players in the Hurricanes’ front seven hold FBS scholarship offers.

“Well I mean I’m cautiously optimistic like all coaches are.” Head coach Darren Hernandez said.

“We got some guys that can play football and our job as coaches is to make sure that they’re playing together.”

Last week Kapolei suffocated Campbell’s offense in their 23-7 win over the Sabers in Ewa Beach.

This week, the Hurricanes will travel to take on Waianae Saturday at 6:30.

 

WEEK TWO SCHEDULE

Friday, August 11th

Farrington (0-1)

Campbell (1-0)

7:30 @ Campbell

 

Leilehua (1-0)

Kahuku (0-0)

7:30 @ Kahuku

 

Kailua (0-0)

Moanalua (0-1)

7:30 @ Radford

 

McKinley (0-1)

Roosevelt (0-0)

6:00 @ Roosevelt

 

Saturday, August 12th

 

Castle (0-1)

Radford (0-0)

6:30 @ Radford

 

Kapolei (1-0)

Waianae (0-1)

6:30 @ Waianae

 

Nanakuli (0-1)

Aiea (0-0)

6:30 @ Aiea

 

Waipahu (0-0)

Kalaheo (0-1)

5:00 @ Kalaheo

 

Pearl City (0-1)

Kalani (0-0)

5:30 @ Roosevelt

 

Kaimuki (0-0)

Waialua (0-1)

6:30 @ Farrington

 

Hilo (0-0

Iolani (0-0)

1:00 @ Iolani

 

Kauai (0-0)

Saint Francis (0-1)

2:00 @ Saint Francis

 

Saint Louis (1-0)

Baldwin (0-0)

3:30 @ Aloha Stadium

 

Kamehameha-Kapalama (1-0)

Lahainaluna (0-0)

3:00 @ Lahainaluna

 

Konawaena (0-0)

Kapaa (0-0)

7:00 @ Vidinha Stadium

 

Pac Five (1-0)

Waimea (0-0)

7:00 @ Hanapepe Stadium

 

Honokaa (0-0)

Waiakea (1-0)

7:00 @ Waiakea

 

 

