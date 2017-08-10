Workers robbed at gunpoint at Waikele Premium Outlets

Several workers at Waikele Premium Outlets are calling for more security after being robbed at gunpoint.

It happened just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, after the women closed up shop.

One of the victims tells us she now wants to see more security and surveillance cameras at the mall.

According to the Honolulu Police Department’s interactive CrimeMapping tool, the area shows a lot of thefts, robberies, and car break ins.

But one of the victims tells us she’s never been robbed at gunpoint since she started working there a couple of years ago, and is still shaken from that night.

Keani Malo says she and two of her coworkers had just finished work when a man approached them from behind.

“He was just like, ‘Give me your bag,’ and he kept tugging at it, so she was like, ‘Oh my god,’ and she just gave it to him,” Malo said. “He told me the same thing. ‘Give me your bag,’ and I was like, ‘What are you doing?’ You know, trying to hold my stuff down until he finally said, ‘Give me your bag or I’m going to shoot you,’ and I looked down and his gun was pointed right at me like a foot or less away.”

Malo says the suspect took her belongings then jumped in a vehicle that pulled up and took off.

“It’s nothing weird when someone is waiting out there or a car is waiting, because there are other people working at other shops,” she said. “I’m still in shock a little bit. It’s kind of hard to believe that happened, because you never think that would happen to me or anybody that I know.”

Malo says the getaway car was green in color and had dark tint.

We reached out to the Honolulu Police Department, and a spokeswoman says the three victims did the right thing by handing over their property and putting their safety first.

We also contacted Waikele Premium Outlets to find out what changes will be made in light of what happened and the ongoing issue of theft in the area.

A spokesman says it’s against company policy to disclose any security changes made, but released the following statement: “We take several proactive security measures, including maintaining a continuous security patrol of our mall and surrounding parking lots.”

Waikele also says it has a program called “At Your Service,” where employees can call security whenever they need an escort to their vehicles. The number to call can be found at the information center or from store cashiers.