It’s an elegant dinner at a location that’s not revealed until moments before it begins! It’s called “Le Diner en Blanc” and it’s returning to Oahu. Participants can bring their own food or purchase platters and entrees. They’re not told where they’re going until they’re heading to that location on a bus! Honolulu Host Aubrey Akana and Chef Kevin Hanney with 12th Avenue Grill joined Wake Up 2day to talk about a special offer and to preview some of the food that will be available.

Advertisement