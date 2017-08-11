Farrington Hwy. to close westbound overnight in Pearl City

Farrington Highway will be closed in the westbound direction between Waiawa Road and the onramp to Kamehameha Highway in Pearl City.

The closure will occur on Sunday night, Aug. 13, through Monday morning, Aug. 14, from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. for electrical maintenance work.

Drivers exiting the westbound H-1 Freeway from the Waipahu offramp (Exit 8B) will be able to access the onramp to Kamehameha Highway.

Westbound motorists on Kamehameha Highway will be detoured around the closure via the H-1 Freeway or the H-2 Freeway.

Emergency vehicles, first responders and TheBus have been notified of the roadwork and will be allowed through the work zone.

Roadwork is weather permitting.