Maui man receives life sentence for murders of mother, aunt

A Maui man who was accused of murdering his mother and aunt received a life sentence with the possibility of parole Friday.

Keoni Tomas was first arrested in January 2015 after his aunt, Gail Otsuka, was found dead in her Kahului home. He was released pending further investigation.

Two months later, he was arrested and charged with murder in the death of his mother, Kimberly Vinuya.

According to court documents, Tomas told police he and his mother had gotten into an argument and, when his mother tried to stab him, he took the knife and stabbed her.

Later that month, while already in custody, Tomas was indicted by a grand jury for Otsuka’s murder based on “the totality of investigation to include the DNA results,” according to police.

In a plea deal nearly two years later, on March 16, 2017, Tomas pleaded no contest to a second-degree murder charge.

Also Friday, Tomas received a one-year sentence in a separate third-degree theft case that will be served concurrently with his life sentence.