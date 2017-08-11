Next phase begins for young monk seal at Kaimana Beach



A young monk seal, nicknamed Kaimana, may soon be leaving Waikiki.

Wildlife officials say her mother, RH58, known as Rocky, left Kaimana Beach at around 1:30 p.m. Friday and has not been seen since.

Monk seals normally leave their young once they’ve been weaned, however, officials say it’s still too early to tell if this is the case.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says moms can sometimes leave their pups alone for several hours, then return.

Officials will continue to keep a close eye on the seal and, once they’re sure Kaimana has been weaned, they will relocate her to an undisclosed location on Oahu where she can continue to grow without human interaction.

Kaimana is now 43 days old. Rocky’s previous nursing periods have ranged from 39 to 42 days.

Officials with NOAA and the state Department of Land and Natural Resources continue to ask for the public’s cooperation in keeping a wide safety perimeter around Kaimana (and Rocky, if she returns) and avoid going into the water when she is out swimming.

The annual Hawaii Paddleboard Championship takes place Sunday, Aug. 13. The race starts in Hawaii Kai and ends at Kaimana Beach.

Organizers say if Kaimana is still there on race day, participants will be steered toward the ewa side of the area.