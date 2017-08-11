Public’s help sought after handguns stolen from shipping container on Hawaii island

Hawaii Island police are investigating an incident involving the theft of several handguns from a shipping container in the Hamakua District.

On Tuesday, Aug. 8, police were called to a vacant Paauilo Mauka Road property after a caretaker noticed that a door on the shipping container was pried opened. In addition to a red portable Honda generator, the victim, a 78-year-old Alaska man, told police that several collectible Smith & Wesson, Colt and AMT revolvers and semi-automatic pistols were taken from the container.

Anyone who may have witnessed the theft or have any other information about it is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Jesse Kerr of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2377 or Jesse.Kerr@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.