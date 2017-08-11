Road Work for the Week: Aug. 12-18

PLEASE NOTE: Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

OAHU

— H-1 FREEWAY —

1) AIEA TO PEARL CITY

Roving closure on the H-1 Freeway in both directions between the Halawa Interchange and the H-1/H-2 Split on Tuesday, Aug. 15, from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m., for maintenance work.

2) HALAWA

Lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction in the vicinity of the Aiea/Pearl Ridge offramp (Exit 13A) on Thursday, Aug. 17, from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., for maintenance work.

3) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Two right lanes closed on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction between the Houghtailing Street Underpass and Aala Street Overpass on Sunday night, Aug. 13, through Thursday morning, Aug. 17, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for guardrail improvements.

4) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

24-hour shoulder closures on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction at the Vineyard Boulevard offramp (Exit 20B), Liliha Street Overpass, and the Aala Street Overpass on Friday, Aug. 11, through Friday, Aug. 18, for guardrail and shoulder improvements.

5) HONOLULU (WEEKEND WORK)

Two left lanes closed on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction in the vicinity of the Airport offramp (Exit 16) on Saturday, Aug. 12, from 5 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

6) HONOLULU (WEEKEND WORK)

Roving closure on the Kalihi Street onramp to the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction on Saturday, Aug. 12, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., for maintenance work.

7) HONOLULU

Alternating lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in both directions between Liliha Street Overpass and the Ward Avenue Overpass on Tuesday, Aug. 15, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

8) KOOLINA TO WAIAWA

Roving lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in both directions between the H-1/H-2 Split and the Kalaeloa Boulevard Overpass on Thursday, Aug. 17, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

9) KUNIA

Shoulder closure on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction at the Kunia offramp (Exit 5B) on Monday, Aug. 14, through Thursday, Aug. 17, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for landscaping work.

— H-2 FREEWAY —

1) MILILANI (WEEKEND WORK)

Right lane closure on the Meheula Parkway onramp to the H-2 Freeway in the southbound direction on Saturday, Aug. 12, from 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., for electrical maintenance work.

2) WAHIAWA

Roving lane closure on the H-2 Freeway in both directions between H-1/H-2 Split and Wilikina Drive on Tuesday, Aug. 15, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

— H-201 MOANALUA FREEWAY —

1) HALAWA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

One to two lanes closed on the H-201 Moanalua Freeway/H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Kaneohe offramp (Exit 1D) and the Aiea Heights Drive Overpass on Sunday night, Aug. 13, through Thursday morning, Aug. 17, from 9 p.m. to 3:30 a.m., for striping work.

2) HALAWA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on the H-201 Moanalua Freeway/H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Kaneohe offramp (Exit 1D) and the Aiea Heights Drive Overpass on Sunday night, Aug. 13, through Thursday morning, Aug. 17, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for guardrail replacements.

— H-3 FREEWAY —

1) HALAWA

Alternating lane closure on the H-3 Freeway in the Kaneohe-bound direction in the vicinity of the Halawa Interchange on Monday, Aug. 14, and Tuesday, Aug. 15, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for expansion joint repairs.

2) HALAWA TO KANEOHE (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Closure of the H-3 Freeway in the Kaneohe-bound direction between the Halawa Interchange and the Halekou Interchange on Saturday night, Aug. 12, through Sunday morning, Aug. 13, from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., for routine tunnel maintenance work.

3) KANEOHE (WEEKEND WORK)

Roving lane closure on the H-3 Freeway in the Honolulu-bound direction between the Kaneohe Marine Corps Base and Harano Tunnel on Saturday, Aug. 12, from 1 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., for maintenance work.

4) KANEOHE

Right lane closure on the Kamehameha Highway offramp (Exit 11) from the H-3 Freeway in the Kaneohe-bound direction on Wednesday, Aug. 15, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

5) KANEOHE

Left lane closure on the H-3 Freeway in the Honolulu-bound direction in the vicinity of the Harano Tunnels on Monday, Aug. 14, through Thursday, Aug. 17, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for tree trimming.

— FARRINGTON HIGHWAY —

1) KAPOLEI

Alternating lane closure on Farrington Highway between Wakea Street and Kalaeloa Boulevard on Monday, Aug. 14, through Thursday, Aug. 17, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for safety improvements. Traffic will be contraflowed.

2) MAKAHA

Roving lane closure on Farrington Highway in both directions between Kili Drive and Ala Akau Street on Monday, Aug. 14, through Friday, Aug. 18, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

3) NANAKULI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Farrington Highway in the eastbound direction between Haleakala Avenue and Nanakuli Avenue on Sunday night, Aug. 13, through Thursday morning, Aug. 17, from 8:30 p.m. to 3:30 a.m., for utility adjustments.

4) PEARL CITY (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Closure of Farrington Highway in the westbound direction between Waiawa Road and the onramp to Kamehameha Highway on Sunday night, Aug. 13, through Monday morning, Aug. 14, from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m., for electrical maintenance work. Motorists will be detoured on the H-1 Freeway or H-2 Freeway.

— KAHEKILI HIGHWAY —

1) KANEOHE

Lane closure on Kahekili Highway in both directions between Haiku Road and West Hui Iwa Street on Monday, Aug. 14, through Thursday, Aug. 17, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for utility installations and sign repairs.

— KALANIANAOLE HIGHWAY —

1) HAWAII KAI

Right lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway in the westbound direction between Moomuku Place and Halemaumau Street on Tuesday, Aug. 15, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

2) HAWAII KAI

Right turn lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway in the westbound at the Kealahou Street intersection on Monday, Aug. 14, through Thursday, Aug. 17, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for paving work.

3) NIU VALLEY

Right lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway in the eastbound direction between East Halemaumau Street and Paiko Drive on Monday, Aug. 14, through Thursday, Aug. 17, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for electrical maintenance work.

4) WAIMANALO (WEEKEND WORK)

Lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway in the eastbound direction between Kanapuu Drive and Flamingo Street on Saturday, Aug. 12, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for pole replacements.

5) WAIMANALO (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway in the eastbound direction between Hughes Road and Poalima Street on Thursday night, Aug. 17, through Friday morning, Aug. 18, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for pole replacements.

6) WAIMANALO

Lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway in both directions between Poalima Street and Aloiloi Street on Monday, Aug. 14, through Thursday, Aug. 17, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for sidewalk improvements.

7) WAIMANALO

Lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway in the eastbound direction between Kanapuu Drive and Poalima Street on Monday, Aug. 14, through Thursday, Aug. 17, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for roadway reconstruction and utility installations.

— KAMEHAMEHA HIGHWAY —

1) HALAWA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in the westbound direction between Kalaloa Street and the H-201 onramp, for The Rail project.

Friday night, Aug. 11, through Sunday morning, Aug. 13, from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Saturday, Aug. 12, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Please visit The Rail’s project website for more details at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

2) HALEIWA TO KAHALUU

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Joseph P. Leong Highway and Kahekili Highway on Monday, Aug. 14, through Friday, Aug. 18, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for maintenance work.

3) KAAAWA

Lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in the southbound direction between Kaaawa Place and Kaaawa Valley Road on Monday, Aug. 14, through Thursday, Aug. 17, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., daily, for utility work and guardrail installations. Traffic will be contraflowed.

4) KALIHI (WEEKEND WORK)

Roving closure on Kamehameha Highway in the westbound direction between Dillingham Boulevard and the H-1 Freeway onramp on Saturday, Aug. 12, from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m., for electrical maintenance work.

5) KALIHI

Lanes may be closed on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Middle Street and Puuhale Road on Monday, Aug. 14, through Thursday, Aug. 17, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project. Please visit The Rail’s project website for more details at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

6) KANEOHE

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of Kualoa Ranch on Wednesday, Aug. 16, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

7) PEARL CITY

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions at the Waihona Street intersection on Monday, Aug. 14, and Tuesday, Aug. 15, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

8) PEARL HARBOR (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closures on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Arizona Street and Center Drive on Monday, Aug. 14, through Thursday, Aug. 17, for The Rail project.

Up to two eastbound lanes closed from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

One westbound lane closed from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Westbound lane closed from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Please visit The Rail’s project website for more details at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

9) WAHIAWA

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Kaukonahua Road and Joseph P. Leong Highway on Monday, Aug. 14, through Thursday, Aug. 17, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

10) WAIPIO TO WAIAWA

Alternating lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Farrington Highway and Ka Uka Boulevard on Monday, Aug. 14, through Thursday, Aug. 17, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for maintenance work.

— LIKELIKE HIGHWAY —

1) KALIHI (NIGHT WORK)

One to two lanes closed on Likelike Highway in both directions between Emmeline Place and School Street on Monday night, Aug. 14, through Thursday morning, Aug. 17, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for paving work.

2) KALIHI

One to two lane closures on Likelike Highway in the Kaneohe-bound direction between School Street and Gulick Avenue on Monday, Aug. 14, through Thursday, Aug. 17, from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for electrical and guardrail work.

3) KALIHI

One lane closure on Likelike Highway in the Kaneohe-bound direction between Gulick Avenue and Emmeline Place on Monday, Aug. 14, through Thursday, Aug. 17, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for electrical, guardrail, and paving work.

4) KALIHI

One to two lanes closed on Likelike Highway in the Honolulu-bound direction between Emmeline Place and School Street on Monday, Aug. 14, through Thursday, Aug. 17, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for electrical, guardrail, and gutter work.

5) KALIHI

Right lane closure on Likelike Highway in the Honolulu-bound direction between Valley View Drive and Emmeline Place on Monday, Aug. 14, through Thursday, Aug. 17, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for drain repairs.

6) KANEOHE TO KALIHI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Closure of Likelike Highway between Kahekili Highway and Valley View Drive for LED lighting replacement work.

Sunday night, Aug. 13, through Monday morning, Aug. 14 – Closure in the Honolulu-bound direction from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Monday night, Aug. 14, through Friday morning, Aug. 18 – Closure in the Kaneohe-bound direction from 9:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

— NIMITZ HIGHWAY —

1) HONOLULU

Alternating lane closure on Nimitz Highway in the eastbound direction between Ahua Street and Kakoi Street on Tuesday, Aug. 15, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for maintenance work.

2) HONOLULU

Lanes may be closed on Nimitz Highway in the westbound direction in the vicinity of the Keehi Interchange on Monday, Aug. 14, through Thursday, Aug. 17, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for The Rail project. For more information, please visit the project website for The Rail at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

— PALI HIGHWAY —

1) MAUNAWILI

Right lane closure on the Pali Highway in the Honolulu-bound directions between Kamehameha Highway and the Pali Tunnels on Monday, Aug. 14, through Thursday, Aug. 17, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for lighting replacements.

2) NUUANU (WEEKEND WORK)

Roving lane closure on the Pali Highway in both directions between Nuuanu Pali Drive and the Pali Tunnels on Saturday, Aug. 12, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

3) NUUANU (WEEKEND WORK)

Right lane closure on the Pali Highway in the Kailua-bound direction between Nuuanu Pali Drive and the Pali Tunnels on Saturday, Aug. 12, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

4) NUUANU

Roving lane closure on the Pali Highway in both directions between the Pali Tunnels and Waokanaka Street on Monday, Aug. 14, through Thursday, Aug. 17, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

— ALA MOANA BOULEVARD —

1) HONOLULU

Right lane closure on Ala Moana Boulevard in the westbound direction between Atkinson Drive and Piikoi Street on Monday, Aug. 14, through Thursday, Aug. 17, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work.

2) HONOLULU

Lane closure on Ala Moana Boulevard in both directions between Keawe Street and Coral Street on Monday, Aug. 14, through Thursday, Aug. 17, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for utility repairs.

3) HONOLULU

Right lane closure on Ala Moana Boulevard in the westbound direction between Kamakee Street and Ward Avenue on Monday, July 3, and Wednesday, July 5, through Friday, July 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work.

—SALT LAKE BOULEVARD —

1) HALAWA (NIGHT WORK)

Alternating lane closure on Salt Lake Boulevard in both directions at the Kahuapaani Street intersection on Thursday, Aug. 17, from 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m., for maintenance work.

— KUALAKAI PARKWAY —

1) KAPOLEI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Alternating lane closure on Kualakai Parkway in both directions in the vicinity of Kapolei Parkway on Friday night, Aug. 11, through Saturday morning, Aug. 12, from 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m., for maintenance work.

— HALAWA HEIGHTS ROAD —

1) AIEA

Roving lane closure on Halawa Heights Road in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of Puumakani Street on Thursday, Aug. 17, from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., for electrical maintenance work.

— SAND ISLAND ACCESS ROAD —

1) KALIHI

Roving closure on Sand Island Access Road in both directions between Nimitz Highway and Ulupono Street on Monday, Aug. 14, through Thursday, Aug. 17, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

— PUULOA ROAD —

1) HONOLULU

Roving closure on Puuloa Road in both directions between Nimitz Highway and the H-201 Moanalua Freeway Underpass on Monday, Aug. 14, through Thursday, Aug. 17, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

— ALA AUANA STREET —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane may be closed on Ala Auana Street in the northbound direction between Rodgers Boulevard and Ala Onaona Street on Friday night, Aug. 11, through Sunday morning, Aug. 13, and Monday night, Aug. 14, through Friday morning, Aug. 18, from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project. For more information, please visit the project website for The Rail at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

— ALA ONAONA STREET —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Multiple lane closures on Ala Onaona Street in the eastbound direction on Friday night, Aug. 11, through Sunday morning, Aug. 13, and Monday night, Aug. 14, through Friday morning, Aug. 18, from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project. For more information, please visit the project website for The Rail at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

— AOLELE STREET —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Left turn lanes may be closed on Aolele Street in the eastbound direction at the Paiea Street intersection on Friday night, Aug. 11, through Sunday morning, Aug. 13, and Monday night, Aug. 14, through Friday morning, Aug. 18, from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project. For more information, please visit the project website for The Rail at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

2) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane may be closed on Aolele Street in the westbound direction between Paiea Street and Lagoon Drive on Friday night, Aug. 11, through Sunday morning, Aug. 13, and Monday night, Aug. 14, through Friday morning, Aug. 18, from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project. Traffic will be contraflowed. For more information, please visit the project website for The Rail at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

— HALONA STREET —

1) KALIHI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

24/7 closure of Halona Street between Kohou Street and Auld Lane at the Halona Street Bridge on Friday, Aug. 11, through Friday, Aug. 18, for bridge replacement work.

Motorists wanting to access Houghtailing Street may use the westbound H-1 Freeway Houghtailing Street Off-Ramp (Exit 20B) or North School Street. Motorists wanting to access Kohou Street will be detoured onto North School Street and onto Houghtailing Street. Motorists wanting to access Kokea Street will be detoured through Auld Lane and Laa Lane.

Local traffic will be maintained during this time as well as pedestrian access across the canal via a temporary foot bridge adjacent to Halona Street Bridge.

— KAHUAPAANI STREET —

1) HALAWA

Right lane closure on Kahuapaani Street in the westbound direction at the Ulune Street intersection on Monday, Aug. 14, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

— MIDDLE STREET —

1) KALIHI

Lane closure on Middle Street in both directions between Kaua Street and North King Street on Monday, Aug. 14, through Thursday, Aug. 17, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work.

— WAIWAI LOOP —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane may be closed on Waiwai Loop on Friday night, Aug. 11, through Sunday morning, Aug. 13, and Monday night, Aug. 14, through Friday morning, Aug. 18, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project. Traffic will be contraflowed. For more information, please visit the project website for The Rail at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

KAUAI

— KAUMUALII HIGHWAY —

1) KALAHEO (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Kaumualii Highway (Route 50) in both directions between Koloa Road and Halewili Road on Sunday night, Aug. 13, through Thursday morning, Aug. 17, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for repaving work.

— KUHIO HIGHWAY —

1) LUMAHAI

Alternating lane closure on Kuhio Highway in both directions between Mile Marker 5 and Mile Marker 5.5 on Monday, Aug. 14, through Friday, Aug. 18, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for retaining wall construction.

MAUI

— HANA HIGHWAY —

1) HAIKU

Alternating lane closures on Hana Highway in both directions between Mile Marker 14 and Mile Marker 15 on Monday, Aug. 14, through Thursday, Aug. 17, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., for road maintenance.

2) KAHULUI

Alternating lane closure on Hana Highway in both directions between Kala Road and Haleakala Highway on Monday, Aug. 14, through Thursday, Aug. 17, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for cold plane and resurfacing work.

— WAIEHU BEACH ROAD —

1) WAILUKU (NIGHT WORK)

Alternating lane closure on Waiehu Beach Road in both directions between Lower Main Street and Kahekili Highway on Monday night, Aug. 14, through Friday morning, Aug. 18, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for waterline installations.

HAWAII ISLAND

— MAMALAHOA (HWY 190) —

1) PUUANAHULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Alternating lane closures on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 190) in both directions between Mile Marker 20 and Mile Marker 22, over a twenty-four hour period, seven days a week for drainage improvements. Trucks/trailers that exceed statutory size-weight limits will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis upon application of their respective oversize-overweight vehicle permits. Maximum width for any vehicle with permit passing through the project area is 10-feet.

— HAWAII BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19) —

1) HAKALAU

Alternating lane closures on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions at Mile Marker 16 on Monday, Aug. 14, through Thursday, Aug. 17, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for bridge rehabilitation work on Umauma Bridge. Travel speed on Umauma Bridge is reduced to 20-mph.

— SADDLE ROAD (ROUTE 200) —

1) UPPER KAUMANA

Alternating single lane closures on Saddle Road (Route 200) in both directions between Mile Marker 5 and Mile Marker 12 on Monday, Aug. 14, through Friday, Aug. 18, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., daily, for grading of the new Daniel K. Inouye Highway, East Side alignment.