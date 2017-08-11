Two-alarm fire destroys warehouse at Waimanalo nursery

A fire at a plant nursery in Waimanalo tore through a warehouse Friday afternoon.

The call came in at 1:53 p.m. from Waikupanaha Street. Nine units staffed with 35 personnel responded.

Crews arrived to find a small, two-story warehouse structure engulfed in flames. No one was hurt.

The blaze was brought under control by 2:13 p.m., and all second-alarm units were canceled en route. It was fully extinguished by 3:49 p.m.

Fire officials say a small quantity of chemicals including fertilizer and pesticides were stored in the structure. HFD’s Hazardous Materials unit was dispatched and on-scene personnel utilized absorbent barriers to contain the runoff.

The hazmat unit conducted an environmental assessment and confirmed that all stored chemicals remains contained to the immediate area of the structure. The State Department of Health’s Hazard Evaluation and Emergency Response office has been notified.

The fire caused $150,000 in damage. The warehouse is considered a total loss.

The cause remains under investigation.