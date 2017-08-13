Rainbow Warriors reveal new matte green helmets for 2017 season

Less than two weeks away from the University of Hawaii football team’s kickoff to the season at UMass, the Rainbow Warriors revealed new helmets for 2017.

The ‘Bows debuted the matte green helmets during a team meeting Sunday night with members of the Na Koa Football Club in attendance.

The helmet, which is a shade of green similar to the team’s home jersey, has a black face-mask and the traditional tapa print helmet stripe that UH has donned since 2000 when the tapa-trimmed H logo was introduced.

In April the Na Koa Booster Club announced that a fundraiser was being held to fund new helmets for the team for the upcoming season. At $450.00 a helmet fans could sponsor their favorite position (O-Line, D-Line,running back, quarterback, etc) or “side of the ball” (offense, defense, special teams). A player would then be randomly chosen from that classification and a sticker with the sponsors name on it would be placed in the helmet for the season.

Check out the new #HawaiiFB helmets for 2017, debuted tonight for the Rainbow Warriors and @NaKoaFootball!#LiveAlohaPlayWarrior pic.twitter.com/PWDhtp44db — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) August 14, 2017

The matte green helmet is the fourth different primary helmet option for UH since 2000, not counting retro or military nights.

From 2000 to 2015, UH used metalic green as the color of their primary helmets, with a silver version available from 2005 to 2007.

In 2016, Rolo’s first season as head coach, the team wore white helmets exclusively.