Ray “Braddah” Cooper III retains X1 Welterweight Champion with 2nd round KO victory

Ray “Braddah” Cooper III successfully defended his X-1 Welterweight World Title on Saturday night against “Felony” Charles Bennet, in front of an enthusiastic MMA crowd at the Blaisdell Arena. The main event concluded with Cooper delivering a vicious left hook that dropped Bennett, and led to the fight being stopped at 2 minutes and 48 seconds of the second round.

In other action, Molokai’s Sale Sproat stopped Rafael Brewster with strikes less than minute into the first round to win the vacant X-1 World Middleweight title. Russell Mizuguchi edged out a split decision victory over Michael Nakagawa to become the X-1 State Flyweight champion. The UFC’s featherweight champion Max Holloway was in the corner for Michael Nakagawa, while the UFC’s Donald Cerrone served as cornerman for Juan Gonzalez who won a unanimous decision victory over Kaeo Meyer earlier in the event. X-1 #48 was broadcast live on Spectrum pay per view with a video on-demand replay available on Spectrum channel 959.

For more details on X-1 #48 and upcoming contests please visit www.x1events.com

X-1 #48 RESULTS:

170 Pro Main Event X1 World Title Match

Ray Cooper III defeated Charles Bennett via TKO 2:48 of round 2

185 Pro X1 World Title Match

Sale Sproat defeated Rafael Brewster via TKO 0:50 of round 1

125 Pro Title

Russell Mizuguchi defeated Michael Nakagawa split decision

135 Pro X1 World Title

Bill Takeuchi defeated Justin Hugo via TKO 3:53 of round 3

Super Heavyweight Pro

Rudolph Schafforth v Tipo Lafaele via arm triangle at 3:02 of round 1

Pro 155

Juan Gonzales defeated Kaeo Meyer via unanimous decision for the X1 155 World Title