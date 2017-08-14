Ask a Specialist: When it Comes to Stroke, Act FAST!

Do you remember what the warning signs of stroke are? According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, someone in the United States has a stroke every 40 seconds. Every 4 minutes, someone dies of stroke. Every year, stroke kills more than 130,000 Americans each year. Here’s what you need to know about stroke with Dr. Laura Miller, neurologist at The Queen’s Medical Center – West O‘ahu. Don’t miss this segment of Ask a Specialist on Wake Up 2day.

To learn more about stroke as well as brain and vascular health, join Dr. Laura Miller for a free Queen’s Speaking of Health lecture at Queen’s – West O‘ahu. It’s called “Stroke: Act F.A.S.T.” and it’s Thursday, August 17, 2017, from 6 – 7 pm. This is part of Queen’s West O‘ahu’s monthly lecture series featuring important health information for the community. To register, call The Queen’s Referral Line at 691-7117.