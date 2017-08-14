Bikeshare Hawaii adds 10 new Biki stops from Chinatown to Waikiki

Bikeshare Hawaii installed an additional 10 Biki stops Monday in urban Honolulu, from the Downtown, Chinatown area to Waikiki.

The new additions bring the system to a total of 99 stations and 1,000 bikes.

Organizers say Biki users have requested stops in areas where there are gaps. None of the new locations take parking spots.

The new stations are located:

Kakaako/Ala Moana Area

Pohukaina Street near UFC Gym

Ward Area

Ward Village in front of Real Gastropub

Ward Village near the former Sports Authority

Kolowalu Park

Downtown

Beretania and Punchbowl Streets near Department of Health

Fort Street Mall at King Street

Fort Street Mall at Queen Street

Punchbowl Street near Queen Street

Beretania Street at Isenberg Street

Waikiki

Kalakaua Avenue between Ohua and Paoakalani Avenues

Since Biki launched on June 28, organizers say more than 75,000 trips have been taken, with daily trips in the 1,800 to 2,100 range.

The most popular Biki Stops are located in Waikiki and Ala Moana/Kakaako.

