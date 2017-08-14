Bikeshare Hawaii adds 10 new Biki stops from Chinatown to Waikiki

Bikeshare Hawaii installed an additional 10 Biki stops Monday in urban Honolulu, from the Downtown, Chinatown area to Waikiki.
The new additions bring the system to a total of 99 stations and 1,000 bikes.
Organizers say Biki users have requested stops in areas where there are gaps. None of the new locations take parking spots.
The new stations are located:
Kakaako/Ala Moana Area
- Pohukaina Street near UFC Gym
Ward Area
- Ward Village in front of Real Gastropub
- Ward Village near the former Sports Authority
- Kolowalu Park
Downtown
- Beretania and Punchbowl Streets near Department of Health
- Fort Street Mall at King Street
- Fort Street Mall at Queen Street
- Punchbowl Street near Queen Street
- Beretania Street at Isenberg Street
Waikiki
- Kalakaua Avenue between Ohua and Paoakalani Avenues
Since Biki launched on June 28, organizers say more than 75,000 trips have been taken, with daily trips in the 1,800 to 2,100 range.
The most popular Biki Stops are located in Waikiki and Ala Moana/Kakaako.