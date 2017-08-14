‘Bows cornerback Farris confident on an “island” after fearless freshman season

One of the lasting images of the 2016 University of Hawaii football season is that of Head Coach Nick Rolovich hoisting the Hawaii Bowl Championship trophy into the Halawa sky, serving as a giant first step in the former quarterback’s mission to defend the place he calls “Pride Rock”.

That image however, could not have taken place if not for a win over Umass in the final game of the regular season, where then redshirt freshman Roe Farris defended a fourth-down heave into the endzone to clinch the victory and send the Rainbow Warriors to the postseason.

“that play was big for me, but I was ready. When the play came I just had to make it. So when it came I just made the play and did my job” said Farris.

Rolovich added “It wasn’t so much putting him in that situation it’s that he delivered in that situation, and just one fourth down pass break up did so much for his confidence within the team. You know, there’s some trust now that Roe has done it for us before.”

Fast-forward eight months and the Florida native Farris has solidified himself as a first-team corner delivering as training camp standout who appears to welcome the pressure that comes with defending on the island.

“Personally I take all the pride in having the confidence in myself that when I am matched up one on one on an island I got to be able to do my job, but at the same time I know that the guys next to me, I trust them to do their job too. So now we gotta come out and really let these teams know that it’s about business now. We’re not here to play. Last year wasn’t a fluke so we just everyday come out here and work” said Farris.

Less than two weeks away from kickoff to their season opener against the same UMass team that Farris enjoyed the biggest moment of his young collegiate career, KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello asked if he thinks the Minutemen will remember Farris’ number come time for the rematch.

Farris replied with a chuckle, saying “I’m pretty sure they’ll probably remember me. They’re probably like man, I hate that guy because I know they wanted a flag and ‘ain’t no flag around here man. That was great defense to me, so I know they’re probably going to come out and try me, so I’m going to come with it though. We’re going to be ready.”

The Rainbow Warriors and Minutemen will open the 2017 season on Saturday, August 26th at 12pm HST in Amherst, Massachusetts. The Game will be televised free on Spectrum HD channel 1257.