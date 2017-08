We’re working to learn more about the discovery of some old human remains in Waipio.

Police say on Saturday afternoon, a camper found the remains with clothing and a backpack in a remote grassy area of Waipio.

Police could not identify who it was and did not say if it was a man or woman.

The case has been passed on to homicide detectives.

