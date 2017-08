A buried bone was found in Waikiki early Sunday morning.

It was discovered at around 1:35 a.m. by Hawaiian Electric contractors as they repaired a damaged utility pole following a car crash.

HECO says crews followed proper protocol as soon as it was found by halting work and notifying police.

The medical examiner and the state Department of Land and Natural Resources’ State Historic Preservation Division were notified.

It’s not yet known if the bone is a human bone.