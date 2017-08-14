Environmental non-profit loses key piece of equipment in burglary

A small non-profit has fallen victim to a burglary and can’t afford to replace the item.

Sustainable Coastlines Hawaii operates out of a home office in Kaimuki.

Executive director Kahi Pacarro says when he got home from vacation Thursday, he found his office ransacked.

One of the most important items taken was a new $1,300 drone.

“It’s more or less a top-notch DJI Mavic Pro that we use to document all of our beach cleanups, a lot of our outreach activity, some of the large art installations we do, etc. and more or less bring awareness to the problem and how we at Sustainable Coastlines Hawaii make cleaning up fun,” he said.

Pacarro says this is the first break-in in 11 years and he has since installed new locks and more security cameras.

Surveillance footage shows one person broke in and walked off within six minutes. Police now have that footage.